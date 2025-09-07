"He made everyone comfortable": Shreyas Iyer hails Ricky Ponting's coaching style for PBKS

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Indian batter Shreyas Iyer lauded the Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting, saying that the latter made everyone in the dressing room "comfortable".

Ponting joined the Punjab-based franchise ahead of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. He was previously associated with the Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2024, guiding them to three consecutive playoff appearances (2019-2021), including a maiden final appearance in 2020.

Iyer revealed that Ponting's honesty, inclusiveness, and "open-door policy" helped players feel confident and perform at their best.

Speaking on Ricky Ponting at the podcast on the YouTube Channel of IQOO India, Shreyas Iyer said, "This year, when Ricky came in as the coach, he made everyone comfortable. He instilled the sense that every player belonged to this franchise. He was open and honest about whatever he said. So, once you get that sort of feedback from your coach that you can come back and perform at the best of your abilities, you're confident enough, and at the back of your mind, you feel very comfortable in the resting room, and you can interact with everyone. He told us that, he had a dialogue, that my room is open 24/7 for anyone to talk, if you have anything to share, any advice you want, you can have a chat."

Under the duo of Iyer and Ponting, the Punjab-based franchise had a terrific Indian Premier League (2025) season as the side finished runners-up in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. In the IPL 2025 final, the PBKS team lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Iyer was left out of the Asia Cup squad announced a few days back, raising debates among fans and experts alike, as he was expected to play a part in the tournament after a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Punjab Kings (PBKS) as a captain and a batter and a recent uptick in T20 performances.

Iyer ended up as the sixth-highest run-getter in the recently concluded IPL 2025 and had his best season, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 50.33, strike rate of 175.07 and six fifties. His best score was 97*.

Since the last T20 World Cup win last year, the Mumbai batter has played 26 T20 matches and scored 949 runs, with an average of 49.94, at a strike rate of 179.73, and a century and seven fifties. His best score is 130 not out.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

