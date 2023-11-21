Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for boosting the morale of Indian cricketers following their heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup, saying that the PM inspires and motivates sportspersons really well and that is why India is doing so well in sports.

Thakur, who is also the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, is in Goa for the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

"This is the biggest thing about PM Modi. He does not let the morale of other players get down. This Indian team won ten successive matches and reached the finals. But that one match did not go well. But they will come back stronger and do well once again. He motivates and inspires everyone (PM Modi), that is why India is doing so well in sports. Not only budget has been raised, he motivates, inspires and encourages the players to do better," said Thakur to ANI.

Another heartbreak was added to the list for the Indian fans as Australia beat them by six wickets in the final of the Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, continuing the Men in Blue's draught of ICC trophies since 2014. Australia captured its record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Following Team India's heartbreaking loss at the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered up the 'Men in Blue'.

In a video shared by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi was seen motivating Rohit Sharma's side and said that the country is with them. He also said that they had worked hard in the tournament.

"You people have won 10 consecutive games. This one loss is normal, it keeps on happening. Please smile, the entire country is watching you. I just thought that I should go and meet you people," PM Modi said inside India's dressing room.

PM Modi also hailed Indian speedster Mohammed Shami and said that he had done well at the ODI World Cup 2023.

"Well done Shami. You played really well this time," PM Modi on Shami.

Modi also asked the team to 'stick together' in this difficult time following their six-wicket loss against Australia in the finals.

While concluding, the Prime Minister cordially invited the squad to Delhi and asked them to meet again.

"You guys have worked really hard and played exceptionally well. Just stick together and keep on motivating each other. Also, whenever you are free and are in Delhi then let's meet again. You all are cordially invited from my side," he concluded.

During PM Modi's visit to the dressing room, he interacted with every Indian player and encouraged them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor