“He needs to find out how to rotate strike between 25th and 40th over”: Former cricketer Sanjay Bangar on Suryakumar Yadav

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar gave his take on Suryakumar Yadav's recent struggle with the bat in ODIs.

Bangar talked about the challenges of finding boundaries in the middle overs and discussed Suryakumar Yadav's need to adapt his game during this critical phase of the innings.

In an interview with Star Sports on Follow the Blues LIVE, Bangar said boundaries don’t come that easily in the middle part of the innings.

"He has already said that Rahul Dravid is there, and he has spoken to him. The biggest factor is that boundaries don’t come that easily in the middle part of the innings. When three or four wickets go, then how do you find the boundaries is the big problem because the ball becomes old? In a T20 match, the ball remains solid for the entire innings. In ODIs, in the last five overs for each team, the ball becomes soft because of which you don’t get boundaries that easily," Bangar said.

"He has a very good idea of where to hit them, but if there is one thing he needs to do, it is to find out how to bat between the 25th and the 40th over. I don’t think he is clear in his head and heart about how to score runs in this period. He can play like he does in the T20 format, but if wickets fall, he needs to find out how to rotate strike between the 25th and the 40th over, and he needs to find his own method to score runs here which he is obviously thinking about," Bangar added.

Bangar also spoke on the possibility of Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the playing XI.

“If the team has an opening where he can play, he definitely should. But to put him in the starting eleven only for him to get game time, I don’t think the team needs to do all of that. I feel that Rohit and Rahul (Dravid) will be thinking the same thing," he said.

"I think they will play only with batsmen who make the proper combinations, and who make the final starting eleven…And the players who are in the starting eleven…whenever they get the chance they come and straight away have the ability to have an impact on the game. And whatever preparation they have in the nets, there are a lot of resources that can help them and with that they can prepare and train and continue the momentum, but now is not the stage to experiment and play a player only to get game time and change the combination just for that," Bangar added.

