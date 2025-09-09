New Delhi [India], September 9 : Former leg-spinner Amit Mishra wants India's premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav to remember that he is a breakthrough artist and has urged him to fixate on his natural variation on the UAE strips in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Kuldeep was vital to India's title-winning run in the Champions Trophy, and since then, he has languished in the shadows. He boarded the plane to England but didn't make a single appearance despite several pleas from fans and former cricketers. Kuldeep once again features in India's 15-member contingent for the Asia Cup.

However, the current theme subtly hints at Kuldeep's continued absence due to the team's combination. Despite all the speculations, Mishra anticipates Kuleep to get his due opportunity. The seasoned spinner hopes Kuldeep keeps the centre of attention on scalping wickets and not the amount of runs he ends up giving.

"I think he should get a chance, but the most important thing is that he should focus on his natural ball. He is a wicket-taker bowler. He should keep his mind right. He should talk to people like Gautam and the captain about the kind of field he wants and how to bowl. I think he will get a chance here," Mishra told ANI.

"He is a good talent, but he should remember that he is a wicket-taker bowler. He should focus on the wicket and not on how many sixes or fours he is conceding. According to the wicket and the situation, the bowling can change. You should always think about the wicket. You should think about the field and how to bowl. He will get a lot of help from that," he added.

Once defined as one of India's "trump cards" by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Kuldeep has exhibited his prowess in 40 T20Is by scything 69 wickets at 14.07, while maintaining an economy of 6.77, while striking at 12.4. Last year, he returned with 18 wickets from 14 appearances for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh. Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

