"He should go to Australia": Sourav Ganguly feels Mohammed Shami 'must' travel for BGT series

New Delhi [India], November 17 : Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly opened up on India seamer Mohammed Shami's return after injury in the Ranji Trophy and said that he should go to Australia and take part in the upcoming prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Ganguly was speaking to Revsportz.

Indian pace veteran Mohammed Shami made a triumphant return to competitive cricket after a year-long injury layoff, taking seven wickets in Bengal's thrilling 11-run win over Madhya Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy match on Saturday.

Shami's performance included a four-wicket haul in the first innings, and he also contributed with the bat. His form is a positive sign for Team India, which is heading to Australia with a relatively inexperienced pace attack for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, starting next week in Perth.

Ganguly said that Shami doesn't need to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and should catch the next flight to Australia. The former India skipper added that even if the pacer doesn't take part in the Perth Test, the 34-year-old will get ready for the rest of the series.

"Absolutely. He must go. He doesn't need to play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He should do to Australia by the next flight. Go and bowl in the nets. Even if he doesn't play in Perth, he will get to bowl and get ready," Ganguly said while speaking to Revsportz.

Shami's return to domestic cricket marks an important step in his comeback journey. He had been in sensational form during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 10.70, including three five-wicket hauls. His best performance came in the semi-final against New Zealand, where he claimed 7/57. However, after India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final, the team redeemed themselves with a T20 World Cup win in the Caribbean, though Shami was forced to watch from the sidelines due to injury.

When asked if without Shami, the Indian bowling attack is underdone, Ganguly said that it is a little bit weakened. He added that the combination of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, and Mohammed Siraj is stronger than Bumrah, Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

"No. Little bit weakened because Bumrah, Shami, Siraj is stronger than Bumrah, Siraj, and Prasidh. Definitely stronger. But fast bowlers do get injured, you cannot do anything about it. Mohammed Shami needs to be on the flight to Australia as soon as possible," the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) added.

Shami has an impressive Test record in Australia, with 31 wickets in eight matches at an average of 32.16, including best figures of 6/56.

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

