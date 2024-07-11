"He talks positively, is straightforward....": Shahid Afridi on Gambhir's appointment as India coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi welcomed the appointment of former batter Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of Team India, saying that the Indian batting star has a big opportunity in front of him and appreciated him as a positive, straightforward figure.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced that Gambhir has been appointed as the Indian men's cricket team's new head coach.

Speaking exclusively with Star Sports, Afridi shared his thoughts on Gautam Gambhir's selection as the next Indian Cricket Team coach. He said, "I think it is a big opportunity, and we need to see how he makes the most of it. I have seen his interviews, and he talks positively and is very straightforward."

Gambhir was a left-handed opener for the India team and served as Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor in the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy this season under Gambhir's guidance.

The left-hander played a vital role in Team India's ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 triumphs, playing match-winning knocks in the finals. Representing India in 242 matches, Gambhir scored 10,324 runs at an average of 38.95, with 20 centuries and 63 half-centuries under his belt in 283 innings. His best score was 206.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

Recapping the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

