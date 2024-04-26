"He used slower balls well": Varun Aaron on Unadkat's bowling against Kohli

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 : Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron lauded Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Jaydev Unadkat for using slower deliveries against star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli well, saying that the teams will take note of this strategy.

Though RCB broke their six-match losing streak against SRH at Hyderabad, Virat's knock of 51 in 43 balls saw him losing momentum following a quick start in the powerplay.

During the powerplay, Virat scored 32 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and a six, at a strike rate of 177.78. However, after that, he could score just 19 in 25 balls, with no boundaries at a strike rate of 76. Virat struggled to strike Unadkat's slow balls, despite throwing his bat at it with all his power and swing.

"He has been scoring the bulk of the runs for RCB. They have been dependent on him, overly dependent on him. Today was one of those days when the opponents did not give him the pace on the ball. That is something that the teams will take note of. Jaydev Unadkat did that really well. He was getting frustrated since he could not generate any power. Credit to SRH bowlers since they play conditions well. Unadkat used the slower balls really well," Aaron said on ESPNCricinfo about Virat's knock.

"I am not accepting that (Kohli's knock), it is too slow for T20 cricket. But we should also acknowledge how well SRH bowlers bowled," he added.

Virat has scored 430 runs in nine matches at an average of 61.42 and a strike rate of 145.76, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 113*.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Faf Du Plessis (25 in 12 balls, with three fours and a six) and Virat Kohli got the team off to a blazing start in the powerplay. After a slowdown post-powerplay, Rajat Patidar (50 in 20 balls, with two fours and five sixes) injected life into the RCB's innings. Virat was dismissed for 51 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and a six and failed to capitalise on his fine start during the powerplay. Despite some quick wickets, cameos from Cameron Green (37* in 20 balls with five fours) and Swapnil Singh (12* in six balls, with a four and six) took RCB to 206/7 in their 20 overs.

Jaydev Unadkat (3/30) and T Natrajan (2/39) were the top bowlers for SRH. Pat Cummins and Mayank Markande took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Except for Abhishek Sharma (31 in 13 balls with three fours and two sixes), none of the previous heroes for SRH, be it Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen or Nitish Reddy made an impact. Skipper Cummins (31 in 15 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Shahbaz Ahmed (40 in 37 balls, with a four and six) did put up a fight, but SRH was skittled out for 171 in their 20 overs.

Green (2/12) and Karn Sharma (2/29) were the top bowlers for RCB. Swapnil Singh also took two wickets for 40 runs. Will Jacks and Yash Dayal also got a wicket each.

Rajat Patidar took home the 'Player of the Match' for his quickfire fifty.

RCB is at the bottom of the points table with two wins, seven losses and four points. SRH is at the third spot with five wins, three losses and 10 points.

