"He will be brilliant": Graeme Swann on Gautam Gambhir as potential India head coach

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Former England cricketer Graeme Swann believes Kolkata Knight Riders team mentor Gautam Gambhir will be a "brilliant" head coach for India.

Rahul Dravid's stint as the head coach of the Indian men's team is about to conclude after the T20 World Cup ends in June.

Last week, ESPNcricinfo reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) approached former cricketer Gautam Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid as India's head coach.

"GG has done a great job, and if he is the head coach he will be brilliant. He was a great leader, a great captain, and a great batsman, and a lot of people look up to him and that has been shown in the way KKR responded to his mentorship," Swann told ANI.

Apart from Gambhir, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has also emerged as a possible candidate for the position of head coach.

Gambhir's impact on the Knights has been quite evident in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

After leading KKR for seven years, Gambhir returned to the two-time winners not as a player but in a managerial role.

The former KKR captain returned to the franchise after being announced as the team mentor, in November last year.

In the edition of the cash-rich league, the Knights tottered to find the purple patch and ended in the seventh spot with 12 points.

Since Gambhir's return, KKR have rekindled their fighting spirit and finished at the top of the table for the first time in the history of the competition. This season, KKR returned to their groove and have soared high en route to the final.

They finished at the top of the table in the group stage for the first time in the history of the competition.

KKR finished at the top of the table with 20 points in 14 matches with a net run rate of 1.428.

They hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 and clinched a thumping 8-wicket win to seal their place in the final on Sunday at Chepauk.

KKR's opponents are yet to be decided as the Sunrisers take on the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

