"He worked on certain things, credit goes to him...": Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak hails Shubman Gill

Leeds [UK], June 22 : Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised India test skipper Shubman Gill after his majestic hundred on captaincy debut against England on Saturday, in the first of five test match series at Headingley, Leeds.

He said Gill had made specific changes in his batting, credited him with analysing what he needed to do, and felt he did really well.

Sitanshu Kotak, while speaking in the post-match press conference, said, "I think, after the Australia series, he [Shubman Gill] has thought of certain things, which he has implemented, after Australia, Champions Trophy, and then we had IPL. He worked on certain things, and as soon as I saw him in the nets, I spoke to him about the changes you made, and he said yes. So a lot of credit goes to him for analysing what he needs to do, and I think he did really well."

India were bowled out for 471 in 113 overs in the first innings, with captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal all crossing the century milestone.

Gill scored his century in 140 balls, making him the fifth Indian to have scored a century in his first Test as captain. He was dismissed on 147, trying to hit a six and complete his 150, but he was caught on square leg off Shoaib Bashir.

Kotak also praised Pant for his brilliance in the middle. He felt the wicketkeeper/batter makes his decision when he bats and he plays aggressive shots, which does not mean that he can't play defensive cricket.

"Rishabh Pant, I think, is someone who makes his own plans, makes his decision when he bats, so this inning was a little different than you would see him normally, but that is his plan, the way he wanted to approach it, and when he wanted to attack, he did. So, because he plays aggressively, it does not mean that he can't play defensively," he added.

Pant was eventually dismissed on the second ball of the 108th over for 134 by Josh Tongue. India squandered the advantage in the first session on Day 2 as the side lost four wickets in the last half an hour. Shubman Gill (147), Karun Nair (0), Rishabh Pant (134) and Shardul Thakur (1) all lost their wickets.

A century by Ollie Pope and his partnership with Ben Duckett helped England put up a strong reply against India in their first innings, ending the final session of day two of the first Test on a high.

England earlier made a strong comeback, dismissing India for 471 after the visitors had ended the day yesterday on 359 for three and looked poised for a huge score. At the end of the second day's play, England were 209/3, with Pope (100*) and Harry Brook (0*) unbeaten. They trail by 262 runs.

Brief Scores: England: 209/3 (Ollie Pope 100*, Ben Duckett 62, Jasprit Bumrah 3/48) trail India (Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134, Ben Stokes 4/66).

