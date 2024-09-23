Head coach Gary Kirsten pledges to 'bring pride back' into Pakistan cricket

Lahore [Pakistan], September 23 : During a high-level camp organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten pledged to bring back 'bring pride back' into Pakistan cricket.

Following the series of setbacks, PCB held a high-level Connection Camp, which aimed to establish a clear and unified vision for the future of Pakistan cricket.

The camp was attended by nine Pakistan cricketers, including Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood.

Pakistan's red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie, white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, and High Performance specialist David Reid were also present during the camp.

Speaking at the press conference, Kirsten said that in the Connection Camp they went through "various things", which will help Pakistan cricket in the future.

"I think we all agree we want the Pakistan team to be as successful as it possibly can be across all the formats. And we spend today just going through the various things that can help us and help the team be the best version of itself. So I think, from the team and the players in terms of their levels of professionalism, was one thing that we spoke about that was really important. And I think the commitments around making sure that they are. And present themselves as best they can for the for the nation, and to bring pride back into Pakistan cricket," Kirsten said.

https://x.com/TheRealPCB/status/1838230194965905684

He added that Pakistan have a "very talented" squad across all three formats in cricket.

"I think we we all want a successful team, don't we, and we want the team to do well in everything that they play in. And there's no reason why it can't. It's a very talented cricket team across all the formats, but there are processes that you need to put in place. And this and I think that's what we focusing on. We want to know that we got a robust system in the country and that there's competition for places, and that our team is unified in its approach to competing against the best teams in the world," he added.

https://x.com/TheRealPCB/status/1838231975288623147

Pakistan's recent Test series defeat against Bangladesh has served as a reminder of the turmoil that they have been stuck in for the past couple of years.

In the T20 World Cup, Pakistan suffered another setback after falling short against the co-hosts, the USA, in a Super Over thriller. Babar's side went on to lose against India, which confirmed their exit in the group stage.

In the upcoming days, Pakistan will take on England in a three-match Test series on their home soil. The series will kick off on October 7. The second long-format match will be played on October 15. The final Test of the series will take place on October 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor