"Healthy balance of spin bowlers, good team": Monty Panesar on England squad for T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Following the announcement of the England squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, legendary spinner Monty Panesar said that the Three Lions have a really good squad for the upcoming mega event and lauded the inclusion of the right arm seamers Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan.

England will fly to the West Indies on May 31 ahead of their first game against Scotland in Barbados on June 4. They are in Group B at the T20 World Cup alongside Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

The left-arm spinner asserted that England have a healthy balance of spin bowlers which will help them a lot on the West Indies and USA pitches.

"I think England have a really good squad. They have a healthy balance of spin bowlers which I think in the West Indies and America, you know you gonna get that. They have Tom Heartley in the squad who is an excellent talent and he has done well in T20 cricket. He is really good and I'm really excited to see how England use him in the upcoming T20 World Cup," Panesar told ANI.

The 42-year-old further stated that Archer and Jordan would play a vital role as they have a West Indies connection. England are set to play all their group matches in the West Indies, two in Kensington Oval in Barbados and two in Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

There are some squad members who are currently participating in the IPL and are in good form such as Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, and Jonny Bairstow.

"It's really good and it's exciting to see Jofra Archer back in the team and also I think Chris Jordan as well. They have the West Indies connection will really help the team in the mega event. England looks like a really good team and I am really excited to see them in the T20 WC," Panesar said.

England have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup. The same squad will be travelling for the four-match T20I series against Pakistan, which will commence on May 22. All the players who are currently part of the Indian Premier League will return before the playoffs in time for the T20I series against Babar Azam's men.

All teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until May 25, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC's Event Technical Committee.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

