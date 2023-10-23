Healy hopeful of making full recovery from hand surgery after 'quite gory' dog bite incident

Sydney, Oct 23 Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy expressed her hopefulness of making a full recovery after undergoing a hand surgery on Saturday sustained in a dog bite incident, which she called as ‘quite gory’.

Alyssa was trying to separate Misty and Millie, her two Staffordshire bull terriers puppies, at home. But she was left with a severed artery in her right finger, which needed surgery immediately. Initial results have suggested no damage to bone or tendon, with no timeframe yet on her recovery, putting her WBBL participation for Sydney Sixers in doubt.

"I've got two puppy dogs who were having a rough and tumble, it got a little more than that and unfortunately got my hand in the wrong place at the wrong time. My right index finger took a bit of a battering. It was quite gory…the positive side of it is that the surgery all went well."

"There was an artery involved which probably made it look more like a crime scene than it needed to be, but the major important things that will take time in coming back weren't affected,” Alyssa was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter said she was positive about the prognosis. "Won't lie, when I pulled my finger out initially, I thought I was in strife, but it's all gone smoothly at the moment.”

“Think it will all just come down to function and whether I can continue to grip the bat the way I need to, or catch the ball, but from all reports, which is really early, is that it's all pretty positive."

On Sen Radio, Ian Healy, Alyssa’s uncle and the legendary men’s wicketkeeper-batter, revealed that her husband, left-arm fast-bowler Mitchell Starc, wanted to return home from India, where he’s currently playing Men’s ODI World Cup, but was told to stay back for the campaign.

“Massive drama… Alyssa was in incredible pain and beside herself that she was going to miss so much cricket. A domestic accident and it required some serious surgery throughout Sunday morning… they had to take an artery out of her wrist to put in her index finger.”

“The finger is intact and the tendon is intact, they just wanted to ensure some blood flow. He (Starc) wanted to come home… brother Greg said, ‘nah, we’ll get this covered, you stay there and get things right, you’re starting to go well’,” he added

