"Heart-wrenching incident": Syed Kirmani on Bengaluru stampede

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 5 : Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Syed Kirmani has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede that occurred in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL title celebration, calling it a "heart-wrenching incident" that should have been prevented with better planning.

The unfortunate mishap, which claimed eleven lives and left several injured, unfolded as thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes following RCB's historic maiden IPL title win. Kirmani lamented the lack of proper coordination, which led to the chaos.

"It is a heart-wrenching incident which should not have occurred if it had been properly organized," Kirmani said.

Highlighting the need for thoughtful scheduling, the former cricketer pointed out that a bit of patience and planning could have made all the difference.

"RCB took 17 years to win the coveted trophy. Likewise, the authorities concerned should have taken some more time, a couple of daysonce the players had relaxed in their homes, called them over and properly organized," he suggested.

Kirmani extended his heartfelt condolences to those mourning the loss of loved ones, saying, "Whatever has happened, my condolences to all the family members of all those who have passed away in the stampede."

"Who is going to take the blame, I don't know," he remarked.

"They all have to come together, settle down amicably and then solve this problem," he said.

Emphasizing the need for long-term support, Kirmani called for the authorities and the franchise to ensure the bereaved families receive the care and attention they deserve.

"Bereaved families should be taken care of," he stated firmly.

"It is a learning process, that you should not be doing things in a hurry," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor