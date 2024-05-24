"He'll support you": Travis Head recalls addressing Indian players' curiosity about Cummins' captaincy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 : Australia opener Travis Head lavished praise on skipper Pat Cummins for his leadership skills in field of cricket as well as behind the scenes.

"I think the Hyderabad crowds like me - maybe not everyone else. Everyone still speaks about (the World Cup final) over here, it's so big for them. Every day that I'm here, someone mentions it," Travis Head said while speaking about Cummins as a leader.

Pat Cummins has left no stone unturned to establish himself as one of the greatest captains in the history of cricket. Last year, under his leadership, the Baggy Greens won their maiden ICC World Test Championship trophy.

"The Indian guys were like, 'What's Pat like?' and I said, 'He'll always be smiling, win, lose or draw - it doesn't matter'. Yes, we'd like to win every game. (But) we won't win every game. Don't get down in the dumps, he'll support you - just back yourself in, and he'll back you in 100 per cent," Head said in an interaction with cricket.com.au.

In 2023, Australia went on to lift their record-extending sixth World Cup title by defeating the hosts, India in the final of the tournament played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Head is currently a part of the Indian Premier League outfit, Sunrisers Hyderabad along with his compatriot Cummins.

The left-handed opener further went on to talk about the atmosphere that Cummins was able to set in for the Hyderabad camp. The 29-year-old feels that the mood in the Sunrisers' dressing room resonates with the Australian team.

"You've seen the way we've played. It's been exciting, but also the way everyone has smiled, everyone has enjoyed it. It just feels like everyone's in a great space, everyone has loved him," Head said.

"From my side of things, it's felt very similar (to the Australian environment). It's been amazing to watch how it's flourished," he added.

Head and Cummins have enjoyed a rich vein of form throughout the season.

Head has made a significant contribution to SRH's high-flying approach this season. He has racked up 533 runs in 13 matches at an average of 44.42 and a whopping strike rate of 199.63.

While Cummins has spearheaded a strong bowling attack for SRH. In 14 games he has picked up 16 wickets at an average of 32.38 and an economy of 9.42.

The duo will be back in action during Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals on Friday at Chepauk.

