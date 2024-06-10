Here's how Pakistan can still qualify for Super 8s of T20 WC

New York [US], June 10 : For every nail-biter and underdog winner, there's a loser who faces the consequences - and that's been Pakistan's reality so far. With two losses to start their campaign, the Asian powerhouse must beat Canada and then Ireland, while also flipping around their -0.150 net run rate in the process, and hope the USA loses their remaining matches.

The Men in Green should defeat Canada and Ireland by a big margin so that they can improve their net run rate.

Pakistan will qualify if India wins their next two games against the USA and Canada, and the USA lose their remaining matches.

In their opening fixture, the United States clinched a historic win over Pakistan in a thrilling super over in the 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

In the second game, the side lost to arch-rivals, India, a top-class bowling spell from pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and a match-saving knock by Rishabh Pant guided the Men in Blue to victory on Sunday.

India (4 points | 1.455 NRR)

At two wins from two starts, with a handy net run rate, India appears well on their way to progressing through to the second round. A positive result against either the USA or Canada will likely seal the deal for this tournament heavyweight.

United States (4 points | 0.626 NRR)

What a story the USA has been so far. Following an unblemished start, the hosts will likely require just one more win to secure progression. Next up it's India on June 12 in New York, followed by a clash with Ireland in Florida that looms as a crucial blockbuster for both hopefuls.

Canada (2 points | -0.274 NRR)

The Canadians fought back from a loss to the USA in the tournament opener by securing a 12-run win over Ireland to remain firmly in the mix. Canada takes on Pakistan next up, in what's most likely a must-win encounter for the side.

Ireland (0 points | -1.712 NRR)

It's almost curtains for Ireland, who must beat the USA and Pakistan, plus hope that other results go their way.

Pakistan must adopt a do-or-die mentality, allowing no room for error and will have to win all their remaining group matches to qualify for the next round of Super 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor