Here's why play was interrupted during India-South Africa T20I at Centurion

Centurion [Durban], November 13 : The play during the third T20I between India and South Africa was halted as flying ants were all around the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

India have set South Africa a challenging target of 220 runs to win.

After the first over bowled by Arshdeep Singh while defending 220 runs, flying ants were all over the stadium. As it hampered the movement and sight of players, umpires took the players off the field.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) took to X to confirm that play has been halted.

"Play has been halted due to a small pest problem "Flying ants" are running amock at the stadium, so we will wait for them to disappear before resuming play. #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvIND," tweeted CSA.

India was put to bat first by Proteas who won the toss. A half-century from Abhishek Sharma (50 in 25 balls, with three fours and five sixes) and a maiden T20I hundred by Tilak Varma (107* in 56 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) powered India to 219/6 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/36) and Andile Simelane (2/34) were among the pick of the bowlers for Proteas. The four-match series is levelled at 1-1.

