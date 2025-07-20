Hermann fires, Van der Dussen anchors as Proteas sink Zimbabwe in Tri-Series

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 20 : After their loss to New Zealand in the second match of the Twenty20 Tri-Series, South Africa bounced back strongly by defeating Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in the fourth match of the series in Harare.

Newcomer Rubin Hermann and Proteas captain Rassie van der Dussen scored impressive half-centuries to guide their team to a comfortable win.

Skipper van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 52 off 41 balls, which included six boundaries. Hermann played the aggressor's role, smashing 63 off just 36 deliveries, including three fours and four sixes.

Chasing a target of 145, South Africa did not get off to the best start, losing both openers early. Lhuan-dre Pretorius was dismissed for 4, followed by Reeza Hendricks for 6, both scalped by Tinotenda Maposa, reducing South Africa to 22/2.

That's when Hermann and van der Dussen stitched together a crucial 106-run partnership to steady the chase. Hermann was eventually bowled by Richard Ngarava. Dewald Brevis then joined his skipper and remained unbeaten on 13, helping South Africa reach the target in 17.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Maposa was the pick of the Zimbabwean bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/38, while Ngarava chipped in with 1/21 from his four overs.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Zimbabwe too had a shaky start, losing their first wicket at 18, in the form of Wessly Madhevere for 13. Clive Madande followed soon after, caught and bowled by Corbin Bosch for 8, leaving the hosts struggling at 28/2. The Zimbabwe captain could only manage 9, as they slumped to 44/3.

However, opener Brian Bennett and Ryan Burl revived the innings with a 78-run stand. Bennett top-scored with a fluent 61 off 43 balls before being bowled by Lungi Ngidi. Burl remained unbeaten on 36 off 31 deliveries.

Zimbabwe's middle order failed to provide much support, and they finished at 144/6 in their 20 overs.

Corbin Bosch was outstanding with the ball, conceding just 16 runs and taking two wickets in his four overs. Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, and Lungi Ngidi claimed a wicket each.

This was Zimbabwe's third loss of the series. They will now face New Zealand on July 24.

Brief score: Zimbabwe 144/6 in 20 overs (Brian Bennett 61, Ryan Burl 36*; Corbin Bosch 2/16) vs South Africa 145/3 in 17.2 overs (Rubin Hermann 63, Rassie van der Dussen 52*; Tinotenda Maposa 2/38).

