New Delhi [India], November 27 : Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has suggested that India should shorten the Indian Premier League (IPL) and focus on playing more Test cricket to improve their performance.

This comes after India's 2-0 home series defeat to South Africa, the ICC World Test Championship holders.

India's Test cricket team has been struggling at home, with their fortress being dismantled by two whitewashes against New Zealand and South Africa in two years. This marks their third Test series loss in 16 months under coach Gautam Gambhir.

In an x-post, Herschelle Gibbs wrote, "Shorten IPL and play more test cricket."

India succumbed to their second series loss at home, that too a whitewash in back-to-back years, as incredible performances from spinner Simon Harmer and all-rounder Marco Jansen handed the Proteas a massive 408-run win over India, to seal a 2-0 series win, their first in India since 2000.

After a 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand last year, Team India, under Gautam Gambhir's coaching, finds its World Test Championship (WTC) final chances under serious threat for the second cycle.

Throughout the Test series, Indian batters continued to struggle against a strong South African bowling attack. Indian batters averaged just 15.23 across the two-match Test series against South Africa.

This is also the second-lowest average for Team India in any Test series, after their 12.42 average during the New Zealand series at home in 2002/03.

Adding to the woes, the hosts failed to score a single century in both Test matches against South Africa. This is only the third instance after the New Zealand series in 1969/70 and 1995/96 that there were no individual hundreds in the home Test series for India.

