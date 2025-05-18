"He's been fantastic": Parthiv Patel lauds GT skipper Shubman Gill

New Delhi [India] May 18 : Ahead of Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Gujarat's assistant coach Parthiv Patel praised GT skipper Shubman Gill for his batting in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While speaking in the pre match press conference Patel said, "He's been fantastic [Shubman Gill]. You know, I thought, the way he's been around with the group, I don't need... I mean, I don't really need any kind of mention about how well... how well he's batting right now. And the way he's handling the situation, he's scoring a lot of runs, he's been very proactive on the field and off the field also."

He also admired his leadership skills and and said you can feel like Shubman Gill, the captain in the dressing room.

"You know, he spends a lot of time with young players. And I've said this before also, you know, you can feel like Shubman Gill, the captain in the dressing room. That's what you want in a leader."

Shubman Gill has been the backbone of GT, the batter has made 508 runs in 11 innings so far in the ongoing IPL, which includes five fifties. Gill overall has made 3724 runs in 114 matches with an average of 39.20 and strike rate of 137.77, he has four hundreds and 25 fifties to his name.

Gills best IPL year as batter came in 2023 when he smashed 890 in 17 innings which included three hundreds and four fifties, his was the second highest runs scored by a batter in a single IPL edition.

He has led GT to IPL final in 2023, his first season as Gujarat's captain, this year under his leadership GT is second in the IPL point table, with eight victories and three defeats in 11 matches, they have 16 points.

