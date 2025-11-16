Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 : India's head coach Gautam Gambhir said that Shubman Gill's neck injury is being assessed, with the physio expected to take a decision on his condition today.

Gill did not take part in the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens after suffering a neck injury while batting on day two, which led to his hospitalisation.

During the second day of the series opener on Saturday, Gill was taken from the stadium to a private hospital for scans. Gill walked out to bat after Washington Sundar's dismissal and just played three deliveries before going off the field.

In Gill's absence, his deputy Rishabh Pant captained the side during South Africa's second innings.

"He's still being assessed. So, let's see. The physios will take a call this evening, and we'll take a call tomorrow," Gambhir told the reporters.

Gill's absence in the Test opened the doors for the Proteas as they defeated India by 30 runs on Sunday. A superb eight-wicket haul across both innings by spinner Simon Harmer and a gritty half-century from Temba Bavuma became the point of difference between India and South Africa in the match.

South Africa is now 1-0 up in the two-match series. This is India's first defeat at Eden Gardens since December 2012 in England.

India will lock horns with South Africa in the second Test, scheduled for November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Gambhir expressed confidence in the team's ability to adapt to any playing conditions ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati.

"Whatever we get in Guwahati, I think we've got the guys to deliver in any condition and on any surface as well," Gambhir added.

