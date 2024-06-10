"He's bowling really well": Bangladesh head coach on Mustafizur Rahman

New York [US], June 10 : As South Africa takes on Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha hailed the left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman over his performance in the event.

South Africa and Bangladesh are taking on each other in third group-stage match at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.

"Every game is pressure. It doesn't mean that, that team is more pressurised than this team now. For us, it's another important game. We want to do something we haven't done before, just getting into the second round. And it's another big opportunity for us, tomorrow's game, to fulfil that dream that we came here for. We started with a win," Hathurusinghe said in a pre-match press conference

The coach stated that the win against the Netherlands was important as there are two more teams (South Africa and Sri Lanka) along with them in contention for two places

"That was an important game because these three teams South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are fighting for those two places and of course, there's two other teams in the Netherlands and Nepal, you can't take it lightly but we take one game at a time. This is another opportunity for us to get two points and then secure our place in this second round," the coach said.

He said Mustafiz is bowling really well.

"He's so confident about his plans. If you notice that lately, he's bowling with different angles for setting his own field. The way the bowling unit has taken the ownership of their execution, as well as their plans with the captain, was very impressive. My coaching staff is doing a good job giving them all the information, but they are the ones who are making most of the decisions in the middle. So that is pleasing to see," Hathurusinghe concluded.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Bangladesh T20I squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed (Vice Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor