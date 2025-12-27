Melbourne [Australia], December 27 : England's Josh Tongue, after his five-wicket haul on Boxing Day and a seven-wicket match return, became the first England bowler to be named Player of the Match in an Ashes Test in Australia since Dean Headley in 1998, as per ESPNcricinfo.

On Friday evening, Tongue saw his name etched onto the honours board in the vast visiting team dressing room at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with his figures of 5/45 permanently recorded. Interestingly, his name now sits close to that of Jasprit Bumrah, who featured on the board for his performances in 2018 and 2024.

Tongue's strike rate is impressive, taking a wicket every 39.6 balls, but he has leaked more than four runs per over.

Tongue has now removed Steve Smith every time they have faced off, across formats, as they have encountered each other five times. He first dismissed him in the County Championship three seasons ago, followed by two wickets during the 2023 Ashes Test at Lord's and another in The Hundred while playing for Manchester Originals.

"He bowled nicely," Smith said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"He gets above the perpendicular, shapes the ball back into you with that angle, and draws you into playing, I suppose - similar to Scotty (Scott) Boland in a way. (They have) similar release points and angles they create. He's a good bowler, bowled really nicely in this game, and he's done a pretty good job every time he's had the opportunity to play for England," he added.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue (5/45) took England's first-ever Boxing Day Test five-wicket haul at MCG, as Australia were skittled out for 152 runs in 45.2 overs, with Michael Neser (35 in 49 balls, with seven fours) and Usman Khawaja (29 in 52 balls, with two fours) being the top scorers for Australia. Neser also shared a half-century stand with Cameron Green (17) before a run out triggered another collapse ending in an all-out.

England were bundled out for 110 in 29.5 overs in their first innings, with Harry Brook (41 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Gus Atkinson (28 in 35 balls, with three fours and a six). A mix of England's 'Bazball' approach failing yet again and the pitch being absolutely unplayable for batters gave Neser (4/45) and hometown hero Scott Boland (3/30) easy wickets. England trailed by 42 runs.

In their second innings, Australia failed to make an impact, once again pointing to the pitch's venomous and treacherous nature. Only Travis Head (46 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Steve Smith (24* in 39 balls, with a four) crossed the 20-run mark as England bundled them out for just 132 runs in 34.3 overs. Aussies led by 174 runs, setting an easy 175 to win for England. Brydon Carse (4/34) and skipper Ben Stokes (3/24) were the top bowlers for England.

In the run chase, England started off well with a half-century stand between Zak Crawley (37 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (34 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and a 47-run stand for the third wicket between Crawley and Jacob Bethell (40 in 46 balls, with five fours). Australia did fight back a bit, reducing England from 112/2 to 165/6, but the pair of Harry Brook (18*) and Jamie Smith (3*) guided their team to a memorable win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor