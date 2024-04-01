"He's got real value to us": RCB's Mo Bobat heaps praise on youngster Anuj Rawat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Director of Cricket Mo Bobat heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat and said that the youngster has got "real value" to the team.

In the season opener of the IPL 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, Rawat played a stupendous knock of 48 runs from 25 balls at a strike rate of 192. He slammed 4 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease.

However, in RCB's next two matches against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, the 24-year-old displayed a sloppy performance, scoring 11 and 3 runs respectively.

In a video shared on RCB's official social media handle, Bobat hailed Rawat's 48-run knock against CSK and said that it was a great start from him.

The Director of Cricket also called him a "powerful" cricketer who can smash the ball a long way.

"Enjoyed seen him doing well. That knock in the first game of the season against Chennai Super Kings was a great start for him and really good for him to keep his campaign going, that's really good. Real powerful player. Someone who can hit the ball a long way. He's got real value to us," Bobat said.

Our local lads get their Vote of Confidence from Mo Bobat! 👏 From Rajat to Vyshak, our Director of Cricket discusses how fortunate the team is to have quality Indian players, and believes they’ll come good and win us games! 🙌 This is @bigbasket_com presents Bold Diaries. 🎥… pic.twitter.com/uq6SBQuLap — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2024

The Bengaluru-based franchise will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming fixture of the tournament on Tuesday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor