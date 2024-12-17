"He's leaving behind a legacy.....": NZ skipper Latham on Southee following win over England

Hamilton [New Zealand], December 17 : Following his side's win by 423 runs during the third and final Test against New Zealand, the Kiwi team's captain Tom Latham said that the team will miss having veteran pacer Tim Southee, having retired from international cricket, will be missed by the team and he is leaving behind a "pleasing legacy".

Kiwis sent the legendary pace veteran Southee on a winning note as an all-round effort helped them secure a thumping 423-run win over England in the third Test, ending the series with a 2-1 scoreline and a consolation win.

Speaking after the game in the post-match presentation, Latham said, "We were not quite at our best in the first couple of games but the way we came here on a wicket that has been slightly different to the first couple, the way we were able to adapt to the surface was quite pleasing."

He also said that the team spoke about dropped catches after the first game.

"We managed to get England in those positions in every first innings. But in the first two games, we were not able to capitalise. Last couple of days with the bat, we spoke about trying to put partnerships together. Partnerships after partnerships. Quite pleasing. After the first day, we thought we lost a few too many than we would have liked. Never know what a good score is before both teams have batted on it," he added.

Speaking on Southee, who retires with 776 international wickets, the most by a Kiwi bowler, Latham said, "Wickets, runs and sixes sort of speak for themselves. The legacy that Tim is leaving will obviously be a pleasing one for him. He is been a massive member of the team for such a long period of time. The person he is, we will obviously miss his attributes on the field. Great team man. The guys love playing with him. Been so long, 17 years, half his life. Certainly leaving one of the greats behind. Want to congratulate him on an amazing career."

Earlier during the match, England won the toss and opted to field first. Half-centuries from Mitchell Santner (76 in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) and Tom Latham (63 in 135 balls, with nine fours) were the standouts for Kiwis while useful contributions from Williamson (44 in 87 balls, with nine fours) and Will Young (42 in 92 balls, with 10 fours) pushed Kiwis to 347 runs.

Potts (4/90) and Atkinson (3/66) were the top bowlers for England while Brydon Carse got two and Stokes got one.

Coming in to bat in their first innings, England were put under pressure by New Zealand seamers in their opening burst. Matt Henry (4/48) removed both the openers - Zak Crawley (21 in 14 balls, with five fours) and Ben Duckett (11) - in quick succession.

Will O'Rourke (3/33) then ran through the England middle order, snapping Jacob Bethell (12), Harry Brook (0) and Joe Root (32 in 42 balls, with six fours) to reduce them to 82/5.

Santner (3/7), who had been New Zealand's top scorer with the bat, also struck thrice before Henry cleaned up the tail as New Zealand strangled the visiting batting lineup - restricting them at 143, giving the team a lead of 204 runs. The only breathing space England could afford was a 52-run stand between Ollie Pope (24 in 42 balls, with five fours) and skipper Stokes (27 in 43 balls, with five fours). From 77/2, England lost their next eight wickets for just 76 runs. England trailed by 204 runs.

In the second innings, Williamson's 33rd Test century (156 in 204 balls, with 20 fours and a six) and half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (60 in 84 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Will Young (60 in 85 balls, with nine fours) were the standouts as Kiwis reached 453/10 and led by 657 runs, setting England a massive 658 runs to win.

Jacob Bethell (3/72) was the top bowler for England, while skipper Ben Stokes and Shoaib Bashir got two scalps. Joe Root, Gus Atkinson and Matthew Potts got one wicket each.

In the run chase of 658 runs, England lost their openers early. Bethell (76 in 96 balls, with 13 fours and a six) , Root (54 in 64 balls, with 10 fours) and Gus Atkinson (43 in 41 balls, with seven fours and a six) tried to fight it out for England, but they were skittled out for 234 runs.

Santner (4/85) was the top bowler for NZ. Henry and Southee got two while O'Rourke got one wicket.

Santner secured the 'Player of the Match' award for scores of 76 and 49 and a total of seven wickets in the match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor