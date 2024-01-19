"He's obviously a special": WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's special praise for debutant Shamar Joseph

Adelaide [Australia], January 19 : West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite showed confidence in pacer Shamar Joseph and batter Kirk McKenzie stating that both players can give confidence to the rest of the team to perform against Australia after the conclusion of the first Test on Thursday.

Joseph claimed a five-wicket haul in his Test debut and became the second West Indies player after Tyrell Johnson to bag a wicket on the first ball of his Test debut. Steve Smith who was recently promoted to the top of the order was the player who became Joseph's maiden Test wicket.

"[Joseph's] belief is amazing. If all the guys could have that that'd be great. But he's obviously a special, special guy and he gave a lot of confidence to the team as well when you see him playing his shots and for the batters I just want them to go out there and enjoy themselves?" Braithwaite said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

On the other hand, McKenzie looked composed during his time on the crease. His composure and temperament were on display as he struck 50 off 94 deliveries in the first innings.

Even in the second innings he looked poised for another big score but Cameron Green got the better of him and ended his Test with a score of 26.

"It shows them that they can do it. Kirk got a 50 and 20-odd [26] in the second. So it shows that he has the ability to score runs against world-class bowlers. And the other guys didn't get runs but from watching Kirk they know now that we could get it done. Because it's all mental. We played some shots where I believe the shot was on but we edged it. So whether it was nerves, obviously a little poor execution, but I think it could give the batters confidence to know that they could do it," Braithwaite added.

In the second innings, the West Indies skipper decided to opt against giving the new ball to Joseph after he got Smtih on his first delivery. Braithwaite admitted that the thought of giving him the new ball was there and dropped a hint that Joseph could feature with the new ball in Brisbane.

"Obviously he got Steve Smith with his first ball. So there was a temptation and you never know," Brathwaite said.

Coming to the match, Australia reaped rewards from their decision to put West Indies to bat as they restricted the visitors to 188. In reply, Travis Head once again proved to be a game-changer for the hosts. His aggressive intent prevented the West Indies from fathoming their way out and making an unexpected return.

The visitors put Australia in a tough spot as they claimed five wickets while the hosts managed to put 129 runs on the board. Head on a tricky surface went all guns blazing and scored 119 off 134 deliveries which was laced with 12 boundaries and three maximums.

West Indies managed to put up 120 on the board leaving the hosts a paltry target of 26. Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja stepped on the crease and sealed the game in seven overs.

