"He's so good": Bret Lee lauds Fraser-McGurk following his selection in T20 WC 2024

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Former right-arm seamer Bret Lee lauded the young Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk following his addition to the T20 World Cup 2024 squad as a reserve player after performing brilliantly in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.

"Jake Fraser-McGurk going over as a reserve batsman. He's 22 years of age. You've got time on his side. He's an absolute freak of nature. He's so good. The rooster, as we call him," Bret Lee told ANI.

In IPL 2024, the Aussie batter Fraser-McGurk played for the Delhi-based franchise and displayed a stupendous performance in the tournament. He appeared in nine matches in IPL 2024 and scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 234.04.

Further, the 47-year-old spoke about the pitches in the West Indies where the T20 World Cup will be taking place next month in June. He said that the pitches in the West Indies are slow and spin will be a big option there.

"There's a bit of conjecture around pace and spin, but I know in the West Indies the ball does traditionally spin. You know, they're low slow wickets, so spin will be a big option over there," the former Australian cricketer added.

Australia open their T20 World Cup campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5, before Group B fixtures against England, Namibia and Scotland.

Earlier in May, Australia named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor