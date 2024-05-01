"He's sore in the same spot": LSG head coach Langer provides update on Mayank Yadav's injury

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer provided an update on Mayank Yadav's injury and said the pacer felt sore in the same spot while bowling against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

After playing three matches in IPL 2024, Mayank suffered an abdominal soreness for which he was sidelined for a few games.

Against MI, he had bowled three overs without any difficulty, However, after dismissing Mohammad Nabi on the first ball of his fourth over, the pacer complained of pain and had to leave the crease and Naveen-ul-Haq completed his over. The 21-year-old ended his night on Tuesday after taking 1 wicket for 31 runs in 3.1 overs.

While speaking after the match, Langer said that earlier Mayank had a perfect rehab and bowled without any pain during the practice. The LSG head coach added that the pacer will have scans on Wednesday.

"Looks like he's sore in the same spot, his rehab's been absolutely perfect, he bowled pain-free in the last few weeks or so, he's looked in great condition. We'll have a scan and we'll find out tomorrow," Langer said on Mayank Yadav's injury.

Mayank came to bowl after the end of the first six overs and started his spell with a bang, hitting MI batter Nehal Wadhera in the helmet with his first delivery clocking at 144.1 kmph which took off from a short distance.

Later in the same over, he exceeded 150 kmph as well, but he bowled mostly between 140 and 147 kmph, pitching most of his deliveries in the short or short-of-good-length zone.

Recapping the match, LSG won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians could not get going from the start, losing four wickets for 27 runs within the powerplay itself. Nehal Wadhera (46), Ishan Kishan (32) and Tim David (35*) tried their best but could take their side to just 144/7 in their 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan (2/36) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, while Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Naveen ul Haq and Stoinis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 145 runs, LSG also faced a hard challenge from MI bowlers and lost wickets at regular intervals. Stoinis' knock of 62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes proved to be just enough to take LSG to a four-wicket win with four balls and four wickets left.

Following the win, LSG are at the third spot with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points. Meanwhile, MI are at the ninth spot with three wins, seven losses and six points.

