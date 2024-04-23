"He's very confident": RR skipper Samson hails Jaiswal's 104-run knock against MI

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 : Following Yashasvi Jaiswal's 104 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson heaped praise on the 22-year-old batter.

Yashasvi's century helped the Rajasthan-based franchise clinch a 9-wicket win over MI. The left-handed batter took 60 balls to reach the 104-run mark at a strike rate of 173.33. He slammed 9 fours and 7 sixes during his time on the crease.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Samson said that Yashasvi does not need any advice from anyone.

"I don't think he needs (advice from) anyone (Jaiswal). He's very confident. Was about one game. Let's see how the wicket is there (Lucknow) and let's see how it goes," Samson said.

The RR skipper also gave all the credit to his players for sealing a stupendous nine-wicket win over the Mumbai-based franchise. Talking about the pitch in Jaipur, he added that it was a "bit dry", but it got better to bat in the second innings.

"Credit has to go to all the players. Started well in the powerplay. In the middle, the left-handers played unbelievably. But the way we came back was where we won the game. The wicket looked a bit dry. But when lights come in, gets colder in the night, and it gets better to bat in the second innings," he added.

After winning the toss, MI decided to bat first. Tilak Varma (65) and Nehal Wadhera (49) were the only two standout batters for the Mumbai-based franchise in the first inning. Varma and Wadhera's knock powered MI to 179/9.

Sandeep Sharma led the Royals' bowling attack after he picked up five wickets in his four-over spell and gave just 18 runs. Meanwhile, Trent Boult bagged 2 wickets.

During the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (104) guided the hosts to their 7th win of the season as they beat MI by 9 wickets.

Piyush Chawla was the only wicket-taker for the visitor.

Following the win, RR hold the top spot in the IPL 2024 standings with 14 points. Meanwhile, MI stand in seventh place with six points.

