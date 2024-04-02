"Highlighted how far behind I was": Ben Stokes explains his decision to opt out of T20 World Cup

London [UK], April 2 : England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes explained his decision to opt out of the upcoming T20 World Cup and described that missing the marquee event was a sacrifice that allowed him to be the all-rounder that he wanted to be for the foreseeable future.

The all-rounder on Tuesday opted out of the T20 World Cup, citing that he doesn't want to be considered for selection for their title defence for the marquee event, which will take place in June in the West Indies and USA.

The 32-year-old said he was missing the showpiece tournament to focus on his return to bowling and fulfil a full role as an allrounder in all formats of cricket.

The England Test skipper stated that his choice to forego the IPL and the T20 World Cup is a sacrifice he is making in order to perform his responsibilities as an all-format all-rounder in the near future.

"I'm working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an allrounder in all formats of cricket. Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the allrounder I want to be for the foreseeable future," Stokes said in a statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday.

Stokes, who had originally retired from ODI cricket in the summer of 2022, changed his mind late last year and decided to play in the 50-over World Cup instead. However, his availability forced him to postpone knee surgery, and he was only able to bowl five overs during England's recent 4-1 Test series defeat to India. After withdrawing from the IPL 2024, he expects to play for Durham in the County Championship in the next months.

"The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far behind I was from a bowling point of view after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling. I'm looking forward to playing for Durham in the County Championship before the start of our Test summer. I wish Jos [Buttler], Motty [Matthew Mott] and all the team the best of luck in defending our title," he added.

England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup defence starts against Scotland on June 4 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They will then play group matches against Australia, Oman, and Namibia in Barbados and Antigua before qualification for the Super 8s and knockouts.

The ninth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup begins on June 1 and will be played across the USA and West Indies.

