Hill View Rajouri beat FCC Bajabain by 30 runs to capture Indian Army-organised BUPL cricket tournament

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 18 : Hill View Rajouri beat FCC Bajabain by 30 runs to capture the Brig Usman Premier League (BUPL) 2025-26 title in Rajouri on Thursday.

The tournament was organised by the Indian Army.

Following the tournament, Sajid Khan, a player on the winning team, praised the Indian Army and the local administration for organising the tournament.

"It was a wonderful tournament organised by the Indian Army. Around 16 teams participated, and two teams played in the final today: our team, Hill View Rajouri, and our opponents, FCC Bajabain. We lifted the cup. We thank the Indian Army and the Rajouri district administration, and we look forward to more such tournaments. They have done it before, but this one was different, and Rs four lakhs were given to winners, two lakhs to runners-up, 50,000 to 'Player of the Tournament, 5,000 to 'Player of the Match. I have not participated in an event like this," said Sajid.

Sajid also had a message to youth, to quit drugs and take up sports to improve their quality of life.

"Drug addiction is such a curse that is eating up the youth of J&K like a termite eats wood. I would like to request them to get involved in sports, co-curricular sports. If you do so, your life will become better," he added.

Sajid urged the government of J&K and the central government to provide better infrastructure and help the region move on from matting wickets to turf wickets. He also noted that players from the area, such as Abdul Samad and Yudhvir Singh Charak, have played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and that Baramullah's pace sensation Aquib Nabi Dar was signed by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 8.40 crores.

"I appeal to the GOI and J&K government to keep doing such tournaments, and we need the right infrastructure, wickets and all. The ground was nice, but the wicket was misbehaving. We need to move on from matting to turf pitches. So that our players can perform well and make India, J&K, proud. There is no shortage of talent here. In the IPL, players from our region such as Abdul Samad and Yudhvir Singh Charak, are playing in the IPL. Also, Aquib Nabi Dar was also picked in the recent IPL auction," he concluded.

For Aquib, DC started the bid, and eventually Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) entered the fray. As the bid crossed Rs 1 crore, RR opted out, and RCB continued to bid along with DC, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also joining in. It was eventually DC which got him for Rs 8.40 crores.

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Aquib took 15 wickets at an average of 13.26, with a four-fer to his name. In 34 T20s, he has taken 43 wickets at an average of 21.81, including two four-fers. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy too, he has so far taken 29 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.27, with a four-fer and three five-wicket hauls to his name, including best figures of 7/24 against Rajasthan.

Aquib hails from Baramullah and is a fine new-ball bowler who also has shown improvements with the older ball.

