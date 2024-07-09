His appointment marks a new chapter: Roger Binny on Gambhir becoming Team India's new head coach

New Delhi [India], July 9 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny reacted to Gautam Gambhir becoming Team India's new head coach and said that the former cricketer's appointment marks a new chapter.

Gambhir, who hit some memorable knocks as a left-handed opener for India, served as Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor in the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy this season under Gambhir's guidance.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion T20 World Cup 2024. India won the prestigious title.

In a statement released by BCCI, Roger Binny thanked former head coach Rahul Dravid for his brilliant run with the Men in Blue. He added that Gambhir's experience made him the ideal candidate to guide the team forward.

"The Board would like to thank former Head Coach, Mr Rahul Dravid for his brilliant run with the team. Team India now embarks on a journey under a new coach - Mr Gautam Gambhir. His appointment as Head Coach marks a new chapter for Indian cricket. His experience, dedication, and vision for the game make him the ideal candidate to guide our team forward. We are confident that under his leadership, Team India will continue to excel and make the nation proud," Binny was quoted in a release from BCCI as saying.

BCCI Vice-president Rajeev Shukla congratulated Gautam Gambhir for becoming Team India's new head coach. He added that people are excited to see the positive impact that Gambhir will bring to the team.

"Heartiest congratulations to Gautam Gambhir on being appointed as the Head Coach of Team India. His illustrious career and profound cricketing insights make him a perfect fit for this role. We are excited about the positive impact he will bring to Indian cricket. Best wishes for a successful tenure," Shukla said.

BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar said that Gambhir has proven credentials as a champion player which make him fit to become the head coach of the Men in Blue.

"Congratulations to Gautam Gambhir on his appointment as the Head Coach. He has proven credentials as a champion player and he brings a winning mentality to the dressing room. His leadership and mentorship qualities on and off the field has been inspiring. I am confident that he will shine bright in this new role which will bring out the best in our team," Shelar said.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the Indian men's cricket team's new head coach.

