His innings was fantastic: WI skipper Powell hails Sherfane's knock against NZ

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], June 13 : West Indies skipper Rovman Powell hailed Sherfane Rutherford's match-winning knock against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2024 and said that it was fantastic.

Rutherford was named the Player of the Match after he played an unbeaten 68-run knock from 39 balls at a strike rate of 174.36. He slammed 2 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the crease.

Speaking after the match, Powell said that Sherfane's knock helped the Caribbeans gain confidence during the inning break. He revealed that the Windies discussed about trying to the hard length while bowling in the second inning.

"Sherfane's innings was fantastic and gave us confidence during the innings break. What the New Zealand bowlers tried to do well we tried to replicate. At the halfway mark we sat down and discussed trying to hit a hard length and our spinners to spin the ball. We have got to use what we have, we don't have fast bowlers like New Zealand. Credit to them (spinners) even with a wet ball, they did well. Such a brilliant night and someone had to stand up and be counted," Powell said.

Recapping the match, Sherfane Rutherford (68* runs from 39 balls, 2 fours and 6 sixes) was the standout batter for the Windies. His stupendous knock powered the Caribbeans to a total of 149/9 in the first inning. He played at a strike rate of 174.36. Nicholas Pooran (17 runs from 12 balls, 3 fours) also played a supporting role in the first inning as he helped Rutherford add runs to the scoreboard.

Trent Boult picked up three wickets for the Kiwis and led the bowling attack. Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, New Zealand batters struggled in front of the Caribbean bowling attack and conceded a 13-run defeat even after fighting till the end. Glenn Phillips (40 runs from 33 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) was the only standout batter for the Kiwis but it was not enough for them to help them win the match.

Alzarri Joseph led the Caribbean bowling attack as he picked up four wickets in his spell. Gudakesh Motie also bagged three wickets in his four-over spell.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor