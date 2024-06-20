"His stocks have flown through the roof...": Andy Flower on USA's Netravalkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Former Zimbabwe cricketer and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower said that United States pacer Saurabh Netravalkar's stocks have "gone through the roof" during this ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

The USA, the co-hosts of the ongoing T20 World Cup along with West Indies, have been the biggest and perhaps most heartwarming, wholesome success story of the competition. In their World Cup debut itself, the USA managed to reach the Super Eight stage, defeating once 50-over and 20-over champions Pakistan and giving a tough fight against India and South Africa as well. Whether they reach the semifinals is something only time will tell, as they are supposed to win the rest of their Super Eight games against England and West Indies, but their qualification to the final eight itself is a big milestone for the world of associate cricket teams, who are striving towards the full member status of the International Cricket Council (ICC) that will also give them access to Test cricket.

Netravalkar has been key to USA's success in this tournament, taking six wickets at an average of 12.16 and an economy rate of 5.21. His best bowling figures are 2/18. Netravalkar's wickets in this World Cup include stars like India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan and South African captain Aiden Markram. Employed as a software engineer with Oracle and an ex-Indian player during his U19 days, his story has intrigued fans a lot in this tournament.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Flower said, "Well, his stocks have flown through the roof, I think. I must say I enjoyed working with him in the ILT20 (Netravalkar was signed by Gulf Giants in International League T20 in UAE). Smart guy and very skilful and a great man around the team. Very independent and self-managed. So, without a doubt, people will be looking at this and thinking, he has a left-arm swing bowler that can also bowl at the death for us."

On whether he could play for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Flower said, "USA player, overseas player, mate, you never know with these skills. Get him up against some of those Indian right-handers in the IPL."

USA's next Super Eights game will be against West Indies on June 22.

