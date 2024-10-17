"Hit on kneecap, same leg he had surgery on..": Rohit on Pant's injury scare

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17 : Following the conclusion of the day's play of the first India-New Zealand Test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was hit on his kneecap on the same leg for which he underwent surgery following his road accident and taking him off the field was a precautionary measure.

During day two of the first Test, in NZ's first innings, Pant was hit on his right knee which forced him off the field during the 37th over. The ball delivered by Ravindra Jadeja turned, kept a little low and struck Pant on the leg where he had got the operation done.

Speaking during the press conference at the end of the day's play, "Yeah, unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his kneecap. The same leg on which he has had surgery. So he has got a little bit of swelling on it."

"Muscles are tender at this point. So it is a precautionary measure. You know, he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg. So that was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, he can recover," he added.

Speaking on the game after getting out for just 46 runs in the first innings and New Zealand taking a lead of 100 runs, the 'Hitman' said that the key would be to not let Kiwis go too far with their lead and India batting big in their second innings.

"For us to stay in the game, we don't need to let them make too many runs. As less as possible runs would be good. The pitch is settling down it seems. We expect the pitch to play like that. We would have to bat big in the second innings and then make a game out of that," he said.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and chose to bat. However, under over-cast, pace-friendly conditions, this decision backfired and India was skittled out for just 46 runs, with Rishabh Pant (20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) being the only ones to touch the double-digit mark.

Matt Henry (5/15) and William O'Rourke (4/22) were the top wicket-takers for NZ.

In the first innings, NZ responded well, with Indian bowlers not getting much help from the surface under the sun. Devon Conway (91 in 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) had a fine 75-run partnership with Will Young (33 in 73 balls, with five fours). After spinners took a couple of wickets, Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) ended the innings at 180/3, with the team leading by 134 runs.

