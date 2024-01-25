Hodge, Joshua's record stand pulls West Indies out of misery against Australia in 2nd Test (Day 1, Stumps)

Brisbane [Australia], January 25 : Kavem Hodge and Joshua Da Silva's 149-run stand pulled West Indies out of a dire situation on Day 1 of the second Test against Australia at the Gabba.

West Indies ended the day with a total of 266/8 with Kevin Sinclair unbeaten with a score of 16.

After the visitors found themselves at a score of 64/5, Hodge and Joshua launched a counter-attacking play repelling Australia's deadly bowling line-up.

Their 149-run stand was the highest-ever against Australia in 11 day-night Tests, and also the second-highest stand by any duo across five Tests in Australia this summer.

Joshua passed the short ball challenge which was put up by Australia's pacers, while, Hodge neutralized the spin threat carried by experienced Nathan Lyon.

With their resolute defence, they pounced on each overpitched delivery with controlled and well-executed cover drives to fetch boundaries.

Hodge rode on his luck, nicking the ball twice but saw it comfortably land on the ground. His concentration was finally broken by Lyon.

The new ball did the trick for Australia as Joshua edged the ball which carried to Steve Smith ending his time on the crease for 79. As he walked back towards the dugout the Gabab crowd welcomed him with warm applause.

Alzarri Joseph played a quick-fire knock of 32 off 22 balls which was laced with seven boundaries.

Earlier in the innings, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired on the Caribbeans as Starc and Josh Hazlewood dominated the game in the first session.

The West Indies stood at 64/5 at dinner, with Kavem Hodge and Joshua Da Silva on the crease.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (21 runs from 48 balls) and Kirk McKenzie (21 runs from 25 balls) were the only standout batters for the Caribbeans. However, the visitors still failed to form a solid partnership in the first session of the second Test match.

On the other hand, Starc leads the Aussie bowling attack with three wickets on his account. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins picked up one wicket each in their respective spell.

Brief Score: West Indies 266/8 (Joshua Da Silva 79, Kavem Hodge 71; Mitchell Starc 4-68) vs Australia.

