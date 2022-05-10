Holder rested as West Indies name ODI squad for Netherlands, Pakistan tours

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Tuesday announced the West Indies senior men's squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan.

The West Indies will visit the Netherlands for three ODIs on May 31, June 2 and 4, followed by another three ODIs on June 8, 10 and 12 in Pakistan.

The tour of the Netherlands will be the first-ever ODI Series between the two teams and will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

The matches in Pakistan will be played at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Both series form part of the ICC ODI Super League, where teams will have the opportunity to earn points to secure one of the top seven places, excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Three newcomers have been named in the ODI squad - fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis as well as specialist batter Keacy Carty.

Both Seales and Lewis have played at the Test level. Carty is the first player from St. Maarten to be selected for the West Indies Senior Men's team.

All format all-rounder Jason Holder is being rested to manage his workload whilst Shimron Hetmyer is also unavailable for selection to be at home for the birth of his first child. Evin Lewis was not considered for selection after failing to meet CWI's fitness criteria.

West Indies squad for ODI series against Netherlands and Pakistan: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Fixtures --

West Indies tour of Netherlands -- May 31: 1st ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, June 2: 2nd ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, and June 4: 3rd ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

West Indies tour of Pakistan -- June 8: 1st ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, June 10: 2nd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, and June 12: 3rd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

( With inputs from ANI )

