Hong Kong Cricket unveils star-studded commentators for Hong Kong Sixes 2024

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Hong Kong Cricket (HKC) announced a star-studded lineup of commentators and presenters for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2024 tournament which is scheduled to take place from November 1 to November 3 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground, featuring 12 teams, competing in six-a-side matches.

The competition that has made a return after seven years promises to be an exhilarating showcase of cricketing talent, and our expert team is ready to deliver all the action live. The starry list of commentators includes the likes of Dominic Cork, Brad Hogg, Niall O'Brien, and Ryan Campbell.

Dominic Cork, a former England cricketer who retired in 2011, is now a dynamic cricket speaker known for his insightful commentary and bowling expertise.

Former Australia cricketer and legendary spinner, Brad Hogg enjoyed a distinguished 25-year playing career before transitioning into a popular media personality and commentator. He is well known for his bold predictions and in-depth analysis of the game.

Niall O'Brien is a former Ireland international cricketer who has a profound understanding of the game and is celebrated for his engaging commentary style. He was known for his aggressive batting style during his playing days.

Former Australian international and Hong Kong representative, Ryan Campbell has also served as the head coach of the Netherlands. His insights into both full-member and associate teams make him a valuable addition to this commentary team.

Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Suren Sundaram, and Nashpreet Kaur will be part presenters' team.

Suren Sundaram is an Indian radio jockey, TV presenter, and sports anchor. He brings his expertise and charm to our coverage, which will enhance the viewing experience.

A former first-class and IPL cricketer turned TV presenter, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala possesses a passion for cricket and a talent for engaging storytelling, keeping fans entertained and informed.

Nashpreet Kaur is known for her vibrant personality and charisma. Nashpreet will guide viewers through the tournament, ensuring an engaging experience.

