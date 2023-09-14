Hong Kong Open: India's challenge ends with Jolly-Gopichand, Crasto-Ponnappa defeat 

Hong Kong, September 14 : India’s challenge ended at the Hong Kong Open after India players Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa failed to advance to the next round on Thursday.

Jolly-Gopichand lost in a straight sets 8-21, 14-21 to Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia.

Crasto-Ponnappa lost to top seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan 18-21, 7-21.

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen withdrew from the tournament before his match on Wednesday, handing his opponent, Chinese Taipei's Su Li Yang, a walkover.

Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor, meanwhile, lost to Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica 19- 21, 10-21 in the first round.

China’s Zhang Yi Man defeated Asian Games-bound Malvika Bansod 21-14, 21-12 in the first round of the women’s singles main draw.

Aakarshi Kashyap bowed out after losing to Yvonne Li of Germany 18-21, 10-21 on Wednesday.

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala fell 14-21, 19-21 to South Korea’s Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol in the opening round of men's doubles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor