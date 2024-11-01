Hong Kong Sixes 2024: India will take on UAE; Australia play Nepal on Day 2

Mong Kok [Hong Kong], November 1 : Day 2 of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 will kick off with Australia taking on Nepal in their Pool B match, followed by India facing off against the UAE in Pool C. The Men in Blue will aim to secure their first win of the tournament.

New Zealand and Oman will compete in Bowl Match 1, with Bowl Match 2 following, where England will face either India or UAE.

The first quarter-final will feature a clash between Australia and Hong Kong, while the second will see South Africa taking on Pakistan.

Next, New Zealand will play either India or UAE in Bowl Match 3, while Bowl Match 4 pits England against Oman. Later, Sri Lanka will face Nepal in Quarter-Final 3, and the day will conclude with Quarter-Final 4, where either India or UAE will meet Bangladesh.

The first day of the tournament showcased thrilling performances, with South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan each securing two victories.

Hong Kong's Nizakat Khan finished Day 1 as the tournament's top run-scorer, accumulating 107 runs across two matches, including a fifty. Close behind is Pakistan's Asif Ali, who has shown no mercy to bowlers, scoring two half-centuries and amassing 105 runs.

In bowling, Bangladesh's Jishan Alam leads with four wickets in two matches, while Matthew Boast, with three wickets and an impressive economy of 6, holds second place.

Schedule & Fixtures:

Pool B Match- Australia vs Nepal- 8:30 AM (Local Time), 6 AM (IST)

Pool C Match- India vs UAE- 9:25 AM (Local Time), 6:55 AM (IST)

Bowl Match 1- New Zealand vs Oman- 10:20 AM (Local Time), 7:50 AM (IST)

Bowl Match 2- England vs India/UAE- 11:15 AM (Local Time), 8:45 AM (IST)

Quarter Final 1- Australia vs Hong Kong- 12:10 PM (Local Time), 9:40 AM (IST)

Quarter Final 2- South Africa vs Pakistan- 13:05 PM (Local Time), 10:35 AM (IST)

Bowl Match 3- New Zealand vs India/UAE- 14:00 PM (Local Time), 11:30 AM (IST)

Bowl Match 4- England vs Oman- 14:55 PM (Local Time), 12:25 PM (IST)

Quarter Final 3- Sri Lanka vs Nepal- 15:50 PM (Local Time), 1:20 PM (IST)

Quarter Final 4- India/UAE vs Bangladesh- 16:45 PM (Local Time), 2:15 PM (IST).

