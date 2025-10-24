Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Defending Champions Sri Lanka Announce Squad; Lahiru Madushanka Named Captain

Defending champions Sri Lanka on Wednesday announced their squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled for November 7-9, 2025, at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong. Sri Lanka return as defending champions after their triumphant campaign in 2024, where they defeated Pakistan in the final to claim their second Hong Kong Sixes title. The team will compete in Pool D for the 2025 edition, facing Bangladesh and Hong Kong, China in the group stage matches.

Lahiru Madushanka (captain of Sri Lanka) will be a vital part of the Sri Lankan squad. The right-handed batting all-rounder has shown promise in domestic cricket. Dhananjaya Lakshan strengthens the squad as a left-handed batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler with good showing at the national level.

Right-handed opener Thanuka Dabare also brings solid domestic credentials to the lineup. Nimesh Vimukthi, who made his international debut during the Asian Games 2023, will also play a key role as a slow left-arm orthodox spinner. Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China said , "Sri Lanka has always brought an incredible mix of flair, fearlessness, and finesse to the Hong Kong Sixes. As the defending champions, their return adds immense excitement to the tournament. We’re eager to see them channel that s ame passion and energy as they look to create history once again.”

Lahiru Samarakoon completes the international contingent as a T20I all-rounder who also made his debut in the Asian Games 2023. Tharindu Rathnayake brings recent Test match experience after making his debut against Bangladesh in June 2025. The ambidextrous spinner made headlines by taking six wickets in his debut Test. Sachitha Jayatilaka completes the squad as standout performer from the Lanka Premier League.

Sri Lanka Full Squad

Lahiru Madushanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Thanuka Dabare, Nimesh Vimukthi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Tharindu Rathnayake, Sachitha Jayatilaka

