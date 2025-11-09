Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Final: Pakistan to Face Kuwait In Summit Clash Today at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 entered its final day of action on Sunday at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, with two thrilling semifinals setting up a historic title clash between Pakistan and Kuwait. In a gripping first semifinal, Pakistan edged out Australia by just one run in a high-scoring thriller to seal their sixth consecutive final appearance. Batting first, Pakistan posted 121/2, driven by Abdul Samad’s quickfire 34 (13) and Khawaja Nafay’s explosive 50 (14). Australia’s chase got off to a shaky start with three early wickets, but captain Alex Ross (36 off 8) and Chris Green (46 off 12) nearly pulled off a remarkable win.

With seven needed off the last two balls, Green was run out going for a desperate second run, handing Pakistan a narrow win and a chance to redeem themselves after losing the last three finals. In the second semifinal, Kuwait, making their debut in the tournament, created history by defeating England by 36 runs to storm into their maiden Hong Kong Sixes final. Batting first, they posted a formidable 142/5, powered by Meet Bhavsar’s blazing 62 off 15 balls. England fought through James Coles’ unbeaten 55 (18) but could only manage 105/3, falling well short of the target.

The final now promises a fascinating showdown with a chance for Pakistan to lift their sixth Hong Kong Sixes title, or for Kuwait to script a fairy-tale triumph in their debut appearance. The two sides met earlier in the group stage, where Pakistan emerged victorious, but Kuwait will be eager to exact revenge when it matters most. Meanwhile, India’s campaign came to a disappointing end. After starting with a DLS win over Pakistan on Day 1, they suffered defeats to Kuwait, UAE, Nepal, and Sri Lanka in subsequent games, ending their run without a win in the Bowl stage.