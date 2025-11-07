Hong Kong Sixes 2025: India eye quarterfinal berth with crucial clash against Kuwait

Hong Kong, November 7 : After an action-packed opening day at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, the stage is set for another thrilling day of six-a-side cricket at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025.

Saturday's fixtures will see key group encounters and knockout matches, as teams battle for a place in the quarterfinals.

India will face Kuwait in a crucial Pool C match in the morning session. A win for India will confirm their place in Quarterfinal 2, while a defeat would see them playing another game to stay in contention.

Dinesh Karthik's side opened their campaign with a narrow DLS victory over Pakistan and will look to build on that momentum, according to a press release from Hong Kong Sixes.

Day 1 of the tournament produced exhilarating cricket.

Defending champions Hong Kong, China, made a strong start by defeating Sri Lanka, while Pakistan edged Kuwait in a last-ball thriller thanks to skipper Abbas Afridi's six sixes in a single over.

India's victory over Pakistan, powered by Robin Uthappa's brisk 28 and Stuart Binny's economical spell, kept them in the race early on. Afghanistan registered two convincing wins, led by Gulbadin Naib and Karim Janat, while Australia cruised past the UAE in just three overs. Bangladesh also impressed with a 14-run win over Sri Lanka.

Saturday's schedule promises another packed day of entertainment with 10 matches lined up, including the quarterfinals and Bowl contests.

