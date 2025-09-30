Hong Kong Sixes officially announced, 2025 edition to be played from November 7

New Delhi [India], September 30 : The highly anticipated return of the Hong Kong Sixes was formally announced at the Conrad Hotel on Tuesday. The 2025 edition of the iconic event will take place from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

The tournament is an extravaganza unlike any other cricketing event anywhere in the world. The iconic tournament is unique in its format and boasts a history spanning 33 years.

Global cricketing superstars have graced the tournament for over three decades, while the Sixes have also provided a launchpad for many future stars. This year's event promises all that and more, with a Community Fan Park planned for the weekend.

Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, "The Hong Kong Sixes represent more than just cricket; it embraces our community spirit and the shared passion we have for the sport, as well as a celebration of Hong Kong itself. This tournament brings together people from all walks of life, fostering camaraderie and unity among fans and players alike. It showcases not only the talent of our athletes but also the vibrant culture and rich heritage of our wonderful city," he said.

"We are grateful for the backing of the Government for awarding the "M" Mark status with funding support by the Major Sports Events Committee for a second year in a row."

Wilfred Ng, Chairman of the Major Sports Events Committee, said, "We are pleased to support Cricket Hong Kong, China in organising major international sports events. The tournament provides opportunities for local athletes to compete on home ground and offers the general public the chance to watch high-level competitions, fostering sporting culture and community pride, and it further strengthens our objective of positioning Hong Kong as a centre for major international sports events."

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director, Marketing and Commercial, Cricket Hong Kong, China, highlighted the significance of the event, "With cricketing legends and young upcoming stars amongst the 12 international teams, the level of talent that will be on display on the field is unprecedented. We expect the quality of cricket and the excitement to be at an all-time high. With SONY SPORTS as our broadcast partners, we are expecting a record global television and OTT audience, for this year's edition. This is not just a major cricket event, but also an opportunity to showcase our city to the rest of the world.", he said.

Rajneesh Chopra, Co-Founder of Arivaa Sports, the event's Commercial Partner, stated, "Sixes is an event we have been watching for a number of years. In India, this event is deeply associated with the city of Hong Kong. We have always wanted to work on an international event with a difference, and the Sixes is an event that has both legacy and the opportunity to grow the game globally. We are truly excited to be part of the event as a partner."

Twelve international teams will participate, including the world number one team, India, the world number two team, Australia, and Team Hong Kong, China.

With the support of the event's Official Community Partner, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and in conjunction with the Hong Kong Sixes, a series of activities under the "Jockey Club Hong Kong Cricket Sixes Community Programme" will be organised to promote socially inclusive cricket in the local community, including a master class and a selection of sports and cultural booths.

This is the first time Cricket Hong Kong, China, has organised a sports and cultural booth, along with a mini-cricket experience, as an exhibition at the Sixes' venue. Four booths will be set up for the public to try their hand at the sport, with the aim of providing access to sports participation for the public from diverse backgrounds, including members of ethnic minority groups and underprivileged groups.

The programme will also offer complimentary tickets to people with disabilities and underprivileged members of the community, giving them equal opportunities to enjoy a free yet high-quality "M" Mark event and gain valuable insights into the sport.

The tournament will feature four pools:

Pool A: South Africa (A1), Afghanistan (A2), Nepal (A3)

Pool B: Australia (B1), England (B2), UAE (B3)

Pool C: India (C1), Pakistan (C2), Kuwait (C3)

Pool D: Sri Lanka (D1), Bangladesh (D2), Hong Kong, China (D3)

The top two teams in each group will enter the Quarter Finals. The winners of the quarter-finals will play in the Cup semi-finals, while the losers will play in the Plate semi-finals. The bottom team in each group will play in the Bowl competition. There will be 29 games in the competition over three days.

Format - Each game will be of six Overs, with six players in each team. Each bowler will bowl one over, except the wicket keeper, and one bowler will bowl two overs.

