Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 2 : Indian cricketer Sneh Rana, a member of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 winning squad, offered morning aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain on Tuesday, expressing gratitude after India's historic triumph.

After seeking blessings, Rana said she felt blessed to return to the revered shrine after fulfilling the promise the team made during the World Cup.

"I really enjoyed coming here. All the people working here made excellent arrangements. The last time we came here during the World Cup, we had the darshan of Mahakal ji and promised to bring back the trophy. We did so, and today I'm back. Mahakal ji has called me again, and I hope he keeps calling me back and we keep winning such trophies for India."

Rana featured in six matches in the recently concluded tournament, picking up seven wickets and playing an important role in India's World Cup campaign.

The bowling all-rounder has represented India in 44 ODIs, claiming 57 wickets and scoring 380 runs, including a half-century. In T20Is, she has taken 24 wickets from 29 matches. Rana has also featured in four Test matches, where she has 23 wickets to her name, including best figures of 8/77. Her highest score in Tests is an unbeaten 80.

At Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, India successfully defended a 299-run target to trounce South Africa and lift the maiden Women's World Cup trophy with a 52-run win.

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally became a reality after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

With this triumph, India joined Australia, England and New Zealand as winners of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

