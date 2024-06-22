"Hope still feels hungry...": WI skipper Powell after win over USA in T20 WC

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 22 : Following his side's nine-wicket win over the USA, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell lauded Shai Hope, saying that the batter still feels hungry for a great performance and hoped that the side's next game against South Africa will be a "top game".

West Indies batters put on a sensational display of power-hitting to clinch their first win in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup for their nine-wicket triumph over the USA at Kensington Oval on Friday (local time).

Speaking on the game in the post-match presentation, Powell said, "It is very special, Kensington brings back special memories for us. We had a great opportunity to come out and play some good cricket. (On Roston Chase) He plays really well, plays a role very well. Keeps things tight. On a good surface, he bowled really well. (On Shai Hope) He has been fantastic, he got a chance against Afghanistan but was dropped the next game against England in St Lucia because of the combination. However, he was hungry for a good performance. It (WI vs South Africa) should be a top game, we are up for the fight. We have a full house here to support us, that is all we can ask for."

Coming to the match, West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Andries Gous (29 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) and Nitish Kumar (20 in 19 balls, with two fours) were the only players to cross the 20-run mark as USA was bundled out for just 128 runs in 19.5 overs.

Roston Chase (3/19), Andre Russell (3/31) and Alzarri Joseph (2/31) were the top bowlers for WI.

In the run chase of 129 runs, Shai Hope (82* in 39 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) single-handedly won the game for the Windies, with Nicholas Pooran (27* in 12 balls, with a four and three sixes) unbeaten at the other end.

Chase was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his top-class spell.

In Group 2, West Indies is at number two with a win and loss, giving them two points. On the other hand, the USA is at the bottom, with zero points and two losses.

