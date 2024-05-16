"Hope the rule stays": RR coach Bond gives thumbs up to Impact Player rule

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 16 : Rajasthan Royals fast bowling coach Shane Bond acknowledged his liking for the impact rule which was introduced for the current edition of the ongoing Indian Premier League and hoped it stays for the next season as well.

In the ongoing season, the Impact Player rule has been a hot topic of debate regarding its implementation and consequences. Since the implementation of this rule in 2023, franchises have enjoyed a lengthy batting unit which has led to some high-run scoring fest.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, for example, has stated that the restriction has hampered the development of all-rounders in the country. He was the first high-profile Indian player to protest the regulation.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has already stated that the rule is not "permanent," and a decision on its use in future IPL editions would be made after a conversation with stakeholders following the T20 World Cup in June.

While some players continue to have mixed views about the rule, the former New Zealand speedster gave the nod to the rule. Bond expressed his satisfaction with the rule as it puts bowlers under pressure and allows teams to score more runs.

"Impact player, I like the rule, I like seeing sixes, I like seeing runs and I like seeing bowlers put under pressure. The beauty of the game of cricket is you have to adjust and you have to adapt. You know from last year batters have done that the scores have gone up. Even in the last five to ten years, the batting has gone... the shot-making is amazing I love watching it," Bond said in the post-match press conference.

The record for the highest score in the tournament has already been broken twice by hard-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the current edition. Punjab Kings successfully chased down the highest total in the history of T20 cricket at the iconic Eden Gardens against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In light of high-scoring batting performances, Bond feels that the bowlers have failed to catch up to the change in the dynamics of the format. He added that the quality of bowling has been below par this season.

He set Mumbai Indians ace Jasprit Bumrah as an example for the bowlers. The star Indian quick has conceded runs at a mere economy of 6.48 in 13 matches and has 20 wickets under his belt as well.

"It still amazes me the quality of hitting in cricket. Bowlers haven't caught up. They have to plan better, they have to think better, they have to make better decisions and that is my job. I find that exciting. When you look at the Bumrah's of the world he is still doing it. Regardless, that's what world-class players do and the challenge for all the bowlers in the competition is to get better. The general quality of the bowling has been a bit below par in the tournament. But you would be hoping that in the back end and the final and even through the next year it would improve. I hope the rule stays," Bond concluded.

Coming to the match, on Wednesday, the Royals won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings in Guwahati . They managed to put 144/9 on the board after a clinical performance from PBKS bowlers.

In reply, Sam Curran (63*) and Jitesh Sharma's (22) 63-run stand took the game away from the Royals and sealed a five-wicket win for the Kings.

