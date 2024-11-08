Lahore [Pakistan], November 8 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has warned India not to expect any "good gestures" following recent developments regarding the Rohit Sharma-led team's visit to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

According to reports circulating online, India has allegedly refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, expected to be held in early 2025.

In response to these reports, Naqvi did not hold back in expressing his disappointment. "In recent years, Pakistan has extended numerous good gestures. However, we hope we are not expected to always do so," Naqvi, who also serves as the interior minister, told reporters in Lahore, as quoted by Geo News.

The Champions Trophy will feature two groups of four teams each, with participants including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and defending champions Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have not engaged in a bilateral cricket series since the 2012-13 Pakistan tour of India, due to strained political relations.

Since then, the two teams have only faced each other in major International Cricket Council (ICC) white-ball events and Asia Cup tournaments.

The last Test series between these Asian rivals took place in December 2007 in India. India's last tour of Pakistan for a bilateral series was in 2006, with their most recent visit to Pakistan being for the Asia Cup in 2008.

Last year, Pakistan was set to host the Asia Cup in full, but India played its matches in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model.

The latest encounter between the two nations occurred during this year's ICC T20 World Cup on July 9 at Nassau County Stadium, New York, USA. India, batting first, scored 119, with Rishabh Pant contributing 42 runs. Jasprit Bumrah's impressive 3/14 then restricted Pakistan to 113/7, securing India a thrilling six-run victory.

