"Hope women feel inspired by us," says opener Shafali as DC gear up to play UPW on International Women's Day

New Delhi [India], March 8 : With four wins and a loss in five matches so far, the JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the WPL 2024 points table. They will look to extend their winning run when they take on the UP Warriorz in their sixth match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Shafali Verma, who scored a quickfire 28 off 12 balls in the team's 29-run win over Mumbai Indians in the previous outing, spoke about the experience of playing the maiden WPL match at home ground.

"I began my journey from here, my U16 domestic career started at this ground. When I looked around, all my childhood memories came alive. It was a big moment for me and an amazing experience playing here after six years," Shafali expressed.

"Despite the weekday, the crowd turned up in large numbers. It's a really big thing for us. I hope it continues the same way and they keep supporting and motivating us," she added.

In their previous outing against UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals registered a commanding nine-wicket win in Bengaluru.

As the home side aims to complete the double over UP Warriorz, the 20-year-old batter said, "We have been executing our plans as a team and as an individual, and that is what helping us win matches. The focus will remain the same, if we execute our plans, keep things simple and have that self-belief, we will win again."

Speaking about playing the match on the occasion of International Women's Day, Shafali said, "I think the last time I played a game on International Women's Day was during the T20 World Cup final in Australia. The stadium was packed, and I hope tomorrow as well, many people turn up, especially girls. We will aim to play well and women feel inspired by us and excel in their respective fields."

The Delhi Capitals will square off against UP Warriorz in their next match of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor