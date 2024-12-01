"Hopefully we can be better next time": Kiwi skipper Latham after defeat against England in 1st Test

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 1 : After a disappointing defeat to England in the Christchurch Test, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham hoped that they would be better next time.

Tom Latham played a 47-run knock from 54 balls in the first inning of the 1st Test at Hagley Oval. In the second inning, he failed to put up a show and was dismissed for just one run from seven balls.

Speaking after the game, Latham reflected on the Kiwis dropping catches and said that some days things might be different. He added that the players were not meaning to drop catches.

"We were happy with the position we had, and we had our opportunities. On a different day, catches go to hand and things might be different, but that's the sport we play. [Catching?] Some days it doesn't quite fall your way. From our point of view, it's always an attitude thing in the field. Guys were not meaning to drop catches... That's cricket, and hopefully we can be better next time... It's always about trying to stay level as best we can... we've got another opportunity in a couple of days and we'll be working hard," Latham was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Coming to the match, Jacob Bethell's debut fifty and Brydon Carse's dominance with the ball helped England secure a dominating eight-wicket victory over New Zealand on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, as reported by ICC.

New Zealand started Day 04 at 155/6 at Hagley Oval, with a four-run lead against England. The Kiwis added 99 runs to their overnight total. Daryl Mitchell (84) displayed a stunning performance with the bat and had support from Nathan Smith (21) and other tailenders on the way.

However, Brydon Carse, who picked three of the four remaining wickets helping himself to career-best figures of 6/42, ensured that England had to chase only 104 to secure a win in the Christchurch Test.

The chase wasn't a problem for the Three Lions as New Zealand bowling failed to create any threat on the fourth day at Hagley Oval. Jacob Bethell led the English batting lineup during the chase and slammed a scintillating unbeaten fifty on his debut, with just 37 balls.

England's eight-wicket triumph helped them to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series against the Kiwis.

