Hosts Hong Kong announce strong squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Hosts Hong Kong, China announced their squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled to be held from November 7-9 this year at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong.

Led by the experienced all-rounder Yasim Murtaza, Hong Kong, China will aim to make a strong statement in front of their home fans. Murtaza has represented Hong Kong in over 60 T20Is and was recently part of the squad at the 2025 Asia Cup, according to a press release from Hong Kong Sixes.

Babar Hayat, one of Hong Kong's most seasoned campaigners, will take on wicketkeeping duties. With more than 2000 T20I runs, including a century, Hayat brings valuable experience and stability to the side.

Another key batter in the lineup is Anshuman Rath, the Odisha-born left-hander who also has close to 2000 T20I runs and a century to his name. His consistency at the top makes him a vital part of the team's batting order.

Speaking about the squad, Hong Kong coach Kaushal Silva said as quoted by the press release, "The Hong Kong Sixes is a unique format that suits our players' strengths. We are excited to be challenged by some world-class players coming into Hong Kong. This tournament has a rich legacy, showcasing some of the best talent in the game. Our aim is not only to perform well but to honor that legacy and inspire the next generation of cricketers in Hong Kong."

Aizaz Khan, a proven all-rounder at the international level, is closing in on the rare double of 1000 T20I runs and 100 wickets. His versatility with both bat and ball adds balance to the squad.

The side also features Nizakat Khan, Hong Kong's leading T20I run-scorer with 2376 runs, and Ehsan Khan, the team's highest wicket-taker in the format with 129 wickets in 97 matches.

Nasrulla Rana, the promising right-arm pacer, completes the squad. Rana holds the best bowling figures by a Hong Kong player in T20Is with 6 for 12.

Hong Kong, China have never won the Hong Kong Sixes but came close in 2009 when they finished as runners-up after a last-ball defeat to South Africa. For the 2025 edition, they are placed in Pool D alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Hong Kong, China Full Squad: Yasim Murtaza (Captain), Babar Hayat (Wicketkeeper), Anshuman Rath, Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana.

Team Coach: Kaushal Silva.

Meanwhile, India have named Dinesh Karthik as the captain of the squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2025. Seasoned off-spinner R Ashwin will also be a part of the squad for the upcoming tournament.

The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2025 will feature 12 teams divided into four pools. Hong Kong, China will open their campaign against Bangladesh on November 7. The tournament's unique six-a-side, five-over format promises three days of fast-paced cricketing entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor